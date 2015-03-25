 

Campenaerts The New European Champion

04 August 2017 01:22
The Belgian rider, Victor Campenaerts is the new Time-Trial European Champion for the Elite category.

Campenaerts, who already won the title in the Under 23s in 2013, was the star of a great race on a fast circuit in Herning (Denmark).

He raced 46 kilometres in 53’12” with an average of 51.9 km/h. Behind the Belgian, in second place at only 2” from the winner was the Pole, Maciej Bodnar, recent winner of the penultimate stage of the Tour de France and in third place the Irish rider, Ryan Mullen 4” behind.

Prediction confirmed in the Women’s Elite race with the excellent performance of the formidable Dutch rider, Ellen van Dijk who won her second consecutive title in the two editions of the European Championships Time-Trial to date in the most important category. Behind the Dutch rider, who raced the 32 kilometre circuit in 40’33 at an average of 46.6 km/h, the Belgian, Ann-Sophie Duych (in 58”) and the other Dutch rider, current Olympic and European Road Champion, Anna van der Breggen.

The Men’s Under 23s race was particularly exciting. The Dane, Kasper Asgreen won it by riding the 32 kilometre circuit in 37’33”, only one second ahead of his compatriot, Mikkel Bjerg. Third place went to the Frenchman, Corentin Ermenault 22'' behind.

Today (Friday 4 August) the European Road Championships will continue with the first Road races: Women Juniors (60.3 km, start at 9 am), Women’s Under 23s (100.5 km, start at 3 pm) and Men Juniors (120.6 km, start at 4 pm).





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

