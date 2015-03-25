Calmejane Wins Royal Bernard Drome Classic

Direct Enengie's Lillian CalmeJane has won the Royal Bernard Drome Classic.





This race in its sixth edition started and finshed in Livron and was over a 206km course which saw Quick Step's Remi Cavagna get away early, chased by Brunel, De Greef, Degand, Habeaux and Leveau.





They took a lead of five minutes before Cavagna went off again with fifty kilometres left to race and ten kilometes later had a lead of 2.40 with the hills of Col de la Grand Limite, Cote des Roberts, Mur d'Allex and Cote de Haut Livron left to complete.





The gap went under a minute with thirty five kilometres remaining and five kilometres later, Cavagna's heroic effort was over.





Onto the final climb and Bob Jungels, Lillian Calmejane and Narvaez battled it out with Lillian Calmejane taking the win in 5.16.25 ahead of the Quick Step duo of Jhonathan Narvaez and Bob Jungels.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

























Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.