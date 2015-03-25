Calmejane Wins Paris-Camembert

Lillian Calmejane of Direct Energie has won the 79th Paris-Camembert race.

This one day race was over a course of 196.5k from Saint Germain Village to Livarot and before proceedings got underway, there was a minute’s silence for Michael Goolaerts, who passed away from a cardiac arrest on Sunday night, having been competing in the Paris-Roubaix race.

There was an early attack inside the opening kilometres but the two riders trying to get clear were swiftly caught and three riders did get clear taking a lead of 5.15 which came down to three minutes after one hundred kilometres of racing.

The game came down to ninety seconds so Direct Energie’s Perrig Quémeneur went away with seventy kilometres to go.

Thirty kilometres later and AG2R La Mondiale had taken Quémeneur off the front and were controlling the race.

Direct Energie’s Lillian Calmejane got into a lead which saw 18 second ahead of Nicolas Edet, Julien Irizar and Guilluame Martin of Wanty Group.

No-one was going to catch Calmejane and he took the win ahead of Valentin Madouas of Groupama FDJ and Androni’s Andrea Vendrame.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

