Calmejane Ready For Paris-Nice

Always on form at the start to the season, Lilian Calmejane has again distinguished himself this year on the French racing calendar, with a first decisive sequence punctuated by victory on the Drôme Classic last Sunday. Having won the Polka Dot Jersey in 2017, the Direct Energie team leader is readying himself for Paris-Nice avec with ambitions in the general classification, as well as an analysis of the route that allows him to be hopeful.

Lilian Calmejane, what lessons have you learned from the competitive sequence that has made you one of the men to watch on Paris-Nice?

Since my debut as a professional, I’ve always ridden well at the season’s beginning. I think it’s important to not mess up this point of the year. This time, I’ve just missed out on victory on several races, but the level was already good. All that was missing was a little win, which came last weekend. So, my start to the season is now a success. As a result, there is no longer any pressure on me, but the main goal is Paris-Nice. Only once I’ve completed this race I will be able to take stock of the first part of the season.

Have you used a different approach in relation to previous seasons?

In previous years, I tried to ride as much as I could, but this year the maturity that I’m starting to acquire encouraged me to give the Tour of Haut-Var a miss in order to say fresh. By missing a weekend of racing, I was able to save all my mental and physical energy. I got reassurance about the condition I’m in by finishing 3 rd behind Romain Bardet, who was in great shape, on the Classic of the Ardèche and by winning the Drôme Classic, so all systems are go. All I have to do is make sure that I don’t get ill.

“I can look after myself and not get pushed around in the pack”

Is your current form giving you enough confidence for an attempt on the general classification?

Paris-Nice is a bit like the first week on the Tour de France, in terms of tension and performance. I found that out the first time I took part as a newcomer to the professional ranks in 2016. I was astounded. All sorts of things can happen, including in the first part of the race up until the time-trial. So, all that I can say is that I’m going to try and fight for a good place in the general classification. With the little experience that I possess, I have to be careful to avoid all the pitfalls there can be on the start to Paris-Nice. In general, I can look after myself and not get pushed around in the pack. The main aim will be to avoid losing too much time until the evening of the time-trial. After that, on the difficult stages, the strongest legs will come up trumps. It would be good if I could be in with a shout for the general classification and I’ll try my hardest to make sure it happens.

The 2018 route looks fairly well-suited to your characteristics, starting with the lack of a prologue on the first day…

It’s true that with a prologue, over a short distance, I sometimes lose quite a bit of time. So, a finish like that is quite better, but there will be more tension because you have to be well-placed and there will be breaks in the pack. Further into the race, the time-trial will be extremely important and will have a big effect on the rest of the race. What is interesting is that on the World Tour, I can slip under the radar a bit better than on the French cycling calendar, so I can use that to my advantage. Let’s say that if I’m slightly off the lead after the time-trial, it will still be possible to fight for a stage victory and gain back time in the general standings at the same time. There will be plenty of opportunities, and I’m going to be approaching it with plenty of desire to do well.

The last weekend again promises an intense climax to the race. How will you be tackling these stages?

What I really like again this year is that there will be four difficult stages in a row instead of three. I get the impression that the stage at La Colmiane will be less demanding than the one at La Couillole last year. I haven’t been able to do any reconnoitring, but when we climbed up to the Col Saint-Martin pass in 2017 and I was leading, this was the portion that we descended. I can remember it fairly well and I think that it isn’t as hard. That means the general classification won’t just be a battle between pure climbers, as is the case on the Dauphiné, for example. As a result, the winner could come from a wider profile of riders than in the last two years, in my opinion.

With this in mind, will your team be sufficiently well armed to compete with the teams that dominate the pack?

We have a relatively young group, which will also be working for Thomas Boudat on the sprints. In the mountains, I’ll be riding with Sylvain Chavanel who has displayed good form so far, but it’s a sure thing that I won’t have too many riders to accompany me. The main thing involves not getting caught out by the pitfalls and avoiding “eating the wind” too much on the first few stages. If we are fortunate enough to be defending a jersey, it’s true that we don’t have the resources of Sky or Movistar.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

