 

CalmeJane: I Hope Everyone Enjoyed The Show

08 July 2017 11:14
Direct Energie's Lillian Callmejane said that he hoped everyone enjoyed the show as he rode away to take victory on stage eight of the Tour De France.

Callmejane told ASO: “I hope everyone enjoyed the show. As a team, we had decided to go on the offensive and it paid off. In the finale, I knew Gesink wasn't far behind. But I didn't give anything away. I got a bit scared when I cramped between 6 and 4km to go but I had the experience of the same thing happening at Tour de l'Ain last year and I knew what to do.

"What a relief when I crossed the line. It's fantastic. This is the way of racing I like. I'm a rider with a lot of panache. I don't like chasing World Tour points or a place on GC. We'll see what my future is like. I'm not the future Bernard Hinault.

"This is my first Tour de France. It's too early to tell what lies ahead for me. As per the polka dot jersey, there are a lot of points tomorrow, so the jersey will be on someone else's shoulder. I'll be in the unknown after spending so much energy today, maybe a bit more than the other riders, but later on in the race and in years to come, the polka dot jersey could become a goal because the points scale makes it accessible to attackers as well as pure climbers.”


Race Leader Chris Froome said; "Today some teams wanted the yellow jersey. I guess Pierre Latour was up for it, or Mathias Frank, so we couldn't let them go. We've had to ride at the very high tempo behind them. After the hard stage we've had, tomorrow can be a very decisive day. The incident I had in a corner was a little bit of a reminder of how quickly things can change in the Tour de France. It can the moment that end your race but Geraint Thomas is alright and I didn't fall.”



Arnaud Demare said: "My two guardian angels, Mickael Delage and Ignatas Konovalovas were truly exceptional. I struggled to recuperate from the last couple of days. I didn't rebuild my stock of glycogen like I should. I'm not ill, I'm dreadful. Clearly today I was dreadful. Thanks again to my guardian angels. The way they rode today was not work, it was love. Tomorrow is another day, the gruppetto will take shape earlier."


Guillaume Martin (3rd in the stage): "For my first discovery of the mountains in the Tour, to finish third is obviously a super stage for me. It was fast, very fast all day. There were a lot of attacks. When I saw the first group, or should I say bunch, go away, I was a little frustrated not to be in it. But then we made it back. I was feeling good, I tried to anticipate the big battle and eventually they did not come back. I did not take a lot of time for the GC but I'm still glad about this stage. For the stage win, the gap was too important. For my first Tour, for the first Tour of my team, it's fantastic, we're making a great Tour debut, we're in the breakaways everyday. It's nothing but pleasure."


Simon Yates said: “It was an extremely fast pace today. Everybody expected that. Chances for guys to really go for the break were high. There was a lot of chaos at the beginning. I'm not sure about tomorrow, it's a really tough day. It could be raining too. Many riders today were worried about tomorrow.”


STAGE RESULT

1.     Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) in 04H 30' 29''

2.     Robert Gesink (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo), at 37’’

3.     Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), at 50’’


INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

     1.     Christopher Froome (Team Sky)

     2.     Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)  at 12’’

    3.     Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) at 14’’


JERSEY WEARERS

 

 

 

Christopher FROOME

Christopher FROOME

(Team Sky)

Marcel KITTEL

Marcel KITTEL

(Quick-Step Floors)

Lilian CALMEJANE

Lilian CALMEJANE

(Direct Energie)

Simon YATES

Simon YATES

(Orica-Scott)




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



Source: DSG

