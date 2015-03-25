 

Caleb Ewan Wins Tour Of Britain Stage Three

05 September 2017 03:21

Orica Scott’s Caleb Ewan has won the third stage of the 14th Tour Of Britain.

Stage Three was from Normanby Hall to Scunthorpe and over a 177km course with three climbs.

Elia Viviani of Team Sky was the race leader but it was Matt Holmes who was stage two’s most aggressive rider, Ian Bibby, Graham Briggs, Pete Williams and Harry Tanfield who were away not long after the flag dropped.

Nineteen kilometres race and their lead was at 3.25 and it was the same when Graham Briggs took the first sprint of the day after 34kms.

Image may contain: one or more people, bicycle and outdoor

Picture courtesy of Kath Hartley for CNS Sport

Twenty kilometres later and the gap had gone out to four minutes with Briggs taking the second and third sprint.

Briggs also took four points on the first climb as the gap went down to three minutes with just over fifty kilometres to go.

Twenty-five kilometres later and the gap was down to under a minute with Briggs having done enough and letting the rest of the break go on their way.

Ian Bibby took the points on the final climb ahead of Matt Holmes but their time on the front was over with 10.8kms to go.

Rob Partridge of Bike Canyon tried to get clear but was soon brought back and the sprint was on with Dimension Data taking a turn on the front.

Team Sky got to the front, working for Elia Viviani, going under the flam rouge. The sprinters all moved up but on the right, Philippe Gilbert went with 600 metres to go and he battled it out with Caleb Ewan and Edvald Boasson-Hagen with Orica Scott’s Caleb Ewan winning in 4.04.06 ahead of Boasson-Hagen, Kristoff and Brenton Jones.

Caleb Ewan is the new race leader.

 




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

