Caleb Ewan Wins Tour Of Britain Opener

Orica Scott’s Caleb Ewan has won the opening stage of the 14 th Tour Of Britain.

The 2017 race started with a stage from Edinburgh to Kelso and had a 120 strong field including Mark Cavendish in his first race since the Tour De France.

The race started with an early eight-man break including Conor Swift, Rob Partridge, Jacob Scott, Karol Domagalski, Lukasz Owsian Gorka Izagirre, Mark McNulty and Graham Briggs.

Their gap went out to over three minutes with forty kilometres of the 190km stage gone.

Mark McNally took the first Eisberg Sprint of the race with Conor Swift beat Scott to the points on the first climb with the lead to the peloton staying at around the 3.10 mark.

Wanty Group Gobert’s Mark McNally was second as Graham Briggs took the second sprint at Coldstream before Domagalski of ONE Pro and Owsian of CCC Sprandl split the break and went away with a lead of 1.19 over the peloton heading into the final forty kilometres.

Past Melrose Abbey and Owsian took the second climb but the lead was down to 34 seconds.

Domagalski took the final sprint to put himself in the sprint jersey for tomorrow but with 25kms left, the break was caught.

De Plus took the final climb and everyone was together going under the flam rouge. Dimension Data had riders up the front as did Orica Scott who had Calab Ewan take the win in 4.34.17 ahead of Edvald Boasson-Hagen, Alexander Kristoff and Elia Viviani.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

