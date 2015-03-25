Caleb Ewan Wins Clasica Almeria

Mitchelton Scott's Caleb Ewan took the won in the Clasica Almeria race in Spain.





The 33rd edition was over 185.1kms from Almeria to Roquetas de Mar and saw seven riders get clear with a break of four minutes.





They were reeled in with 35kms to go and the pack the bunch sprint they wanted with Caleb Ewan of Mitchelton Scott winning in 4.35.28 ahead of Danny Van Poppel of LottoNL-Jumbo and Tim Dupont of Wanty Group.





The only British rider in the race James Mitri of Burgos BH finished 101st.





Speaking about his victory, Ewan told his team's press office: “It’s really good to hit the ground running in my first European race and it was good to have the full lead-out squad behind me today. We were all a bit lost after getting caught behind a crash but once we all got back together and started the lead-out, no-one came round us and I am happy I was able to finish it off.

“I haven’t raced with these lead-out guys since the Tour of Britain so that’s a fair chunk of time away. It is good to get the confidence back in working together and that nothing has really changed, that is what we needed going into these next big races. “I felt pretty tired during the day because we did five hours training yesterday, so I didn’t feel great but in the final when the adrenalin kicks in I felt alright and overall it was a good day.”



KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

