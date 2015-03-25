Caleb Ewan Looking Forward To Australian Races

Orica Scott rider Caleb Ewan has said that he is Iooking forward the up coming races in Australia.





Ewan will start his 2018 at the Australian National Championships, where he will look to defend his title on Wednesday, January 3rd 2018 at the Criterium Championship and then have a crack at winning the Road Race Championship on Saturday January 7th where he will be amongst the favourites.





Speaking about the Championships, Ewan said to his team's press office: “I’m definitely going into the criterium to try to defend my title. We should have a really good team there so I think we have a pretty good chance.





“For the road race, we have a fair few options. For me, I’m hoping the race is a little bit easier, with a head wind up the climb to slow the race down going up the hill, so I can get to the finish for some sort of sprint. But as a team we have options for every race scenario.





“Wearing the green and gold at any point is really an honour. We don’t do a lot of crits so I haven’t been able to wear the green and gold a lot, so it would really be a dream to wear it on the road.”





Then it is on to the People's Classic on Sunday January 14th, which Ewan has won for the last two years and the Santos Tour Down Under which runs from Tuesday January 16th to January 21st.





Speaking about these races, Ewan said; “Obviously, I’d like to repeat what I did last year, but it’s going to be hard to win four stages and the People’s Choice again.





“There’s probably only three stages that really suit sprinters in the 2018 Tour Down Under, and then there may be a fourth depending on how it is raced. Looking at the profiles, the first two stages and last stage suit me best and then maybe the third stage if it is a more negative race.





“This year, the sprint field is a lot better than it’s been in the past two years so it’s definitely going to be challenging.





“The Tour Down Under is one of the biggest races in Australia and being Australian, racing there, I’m very motivated to do well in my home race.”





Ewan will end by racing in Race Melbourne (Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race) on Thursday January 25th and speaking about this, Ewan said: “I’d love to leave Australia on a high and try to win Race Melbourne. It’s definitely one of my big goals for the start of the season.





“It’s a really fast race, obviously there’s no hills and it’s pan flat, but also because of the distance.





“Race Melbourne has a lot of potential. It’s purely targeted to the sprinters and should continue to attract some big names. It’s right in the centre of the city and the twilight timing in 2018 should add another great atmosphere lift.”













