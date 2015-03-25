Caleb Ewan : A Tough Day

Orica Scott's Caleb Ewan said it was a tough day as he took the overall lead of the Tour Of Britain with a win on stage three.





Speaking about his second win of the race, Ewan said: "Today was a tough day obviously with the weather,” said Ewan after the rainy conditions that swept the North Lincolnshire leg of the Tour. "So it wasn't as straight forward as we would have hoped and I think it made it a bit harder.”



"We had to sit at the front all day, taking a bit of the wind and then with the hill coming up close to the finish line that made it a bit tricky as well.”



The bunch brought back the remains of the day's breakaway with around 15-kilometres of racing to go, with Philippe Gilbert then causing panic among the sprinters teams by jumping clear on the drag up to the line.



"After Gilbert went, I was pretty confident in Luka Mezgec, he knows what he is doing so I could just follow him,” Ewan continued. "He had to go pretty much full gas as soon as he started the lead out so that made it harder for me as well."



"To be honest, I was on his wheel and pretty pinned. As soon as he swung off I just gave it my all and did a big lunge for the line and luckily I just got the win ahead of Eddie.”





Stage Four of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain takes place in Nottinghamshire with the county hosting its first full stage. The stage begins in Mansfield town centre at 11:00 with live coverage on ITV4 from 10.45am, with the finish alongside Sconce and Devon Park in Newark-on-Trent after 164-kilometres of racing.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group









Source: DSG

