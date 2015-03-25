Brutt: I Don't Want It To End Like This

Giro d'Italia and Tour de Romandie stage winner former road race champion of Russia Pavel Brutt is 35 years old, yet starts only his second Presidential Tour of Turkey (2.WT, 10-15 October) tomorrow. He has a long list of tasks for the team. One is to bring his considerable experience to bear in organising the sprint lead-out for Gazprom-RusVelo fast man Alexander Porsev. Another is to be ready to get into the moves himself when the stages get lumpy and riders begin to dart out of the group. In the stages with strategic climbs, most notably stage 5, Marmaris to Selçuk, 204km with an uphill finish, his job is to manoeuvre Gazprom-RusVelo climbing hope Ildar Arslanov into the best possible position at the foot of the ramp.

The affable Russian – an excellent communicator and a speaker of sophisticated, mellifluous Italian and English – was born in Sosnovy Bor close to St Petersburg, and fell in love with cycling when he was ten and saw members of the local club on their racing bikes close to home.

“I chased down the team and joined them, then, a year or two later, I started racing.”

When he was 19, he turned professional under the legendary Russian coach Alexander Kuznetsov with the Lokomotiv team in St Petersburg. “My team-mates there included Nikolay Trusov, Ivan Rovny” – both part of Gazprom-RusVelo's team this week in Turkey – “Vasil Kiryienka, Mikhail Ignatyev” – the latter, a veteran of two Presidential Tours of Turkey, in 2012 and 2013 – “and Kanstantsin Siutsou.”

In his final year at Lokomotiv, the team was sponsored by Oleg Tinkov's restaurant chain, which Tonkov then sold, while launching a bank and credit card in his own name. Pavel duly graduated to Tinkoff Credit Systems, for whom he took his greatest individual successes: his first professional win at the 2007 Le Tour de Langkawi, and a Giro d'Italia stage win at Conturse Termi.

Riding with Team Katusha between 2009 and 2014, he took a stage at the 2011 Tour de Romandie, wearing the leader's jersey for five days before relinquishing the race lead after the final time trial. At Katusha, his main task was to support stage-race leader Joaquím Purito Rodríguez.

Returning to the Oleg Tinkov fold in 2015, he demonstrated his adaptability by joining the classics group created to support Peter Sagan.

“It was my mistake. I should have pushed my directors earlier in my career to let me ride the classics. I was a support rider, not a contender, but, after a disastrous first experience in the 2008 Paris-Roubaix when we rode the cobbles using bikes that were absolutely normal except for a lower tyre pressure, I found I could ride them pretty well.”

The final conundrum facing Pavel Brutt is more personal: to show the world of professional cycling that, at 35, he is not finished. “I learned in mid-September that the team is concentrating on its young riders, which is quite right, but that my services are surplus to their requirements in 2018. I have been riding professionally since the age of 19, but two decades on I am still motivated, and I still believe. I am not ready to retire and, when I do so, I hope it will be on my own turns. I don't want it top end like this.”













