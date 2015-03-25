 

Brussels - The 2019 Tour De France Grand Depart

30 May 2017 10:58
Brussels has been named by the Amuary Sports Organisation as the Grand Depart for the 2019 race.

Le Grand Boucle first visited the capital of Belgium in 1947, the first European captail city the race visited and was last there in 2010.

Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinaut and ASO Chief Christian Prudhomme were amongst those present to make the announcement.

The 2017 race starts in Dusseldorf, Germany with the 2018 race in the Vendee region of France and the 2019 race will see the 100th anniversary of the Yellow Jersey.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most

Feature 5 things you may not know about Manchester City target Ederson

5 things you may not know about Manchester City ta...

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after admitting he has probably played his

Feature 5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final

5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final...

Celtic wrapped up their first domestic treble since 2001 as they beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership final

5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership fin...

Exeter Chiefs slugged their way to a maiden Aviva Premiership title thanks to a 23-20 victory over Wasps after extra

Feature Andy Murray

Andy Murray's potential path to French Open glory...

World number one Andy Murray heads the field for the year's second grand slam in Paris.