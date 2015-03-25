Brussels - The 2019 Tour De France Grand Depart

Brussels has been named by the Amuary Sports Organisation as the Grand Depart for the 2019 race.





Le Grand Boucle first visited the capital of Belgium in 1947, the first European captail city the race visited and was last there in 2010.





Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinaut and ASO Chief Christian Prudhomme were amongst those present to make the announcement.





The 2017 race starts in Dusseldorf, Germany with the 2018 race in the Vendee region of France and the 2019 race will see the 100th anniversary of the Yellow Jersey.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

