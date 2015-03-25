 

Brokn Collarbone Forces Thomas Out Of Le Tour

09 July 2017 08:20
Geraint Thomas is out of the Tour De France  after breaking his collarbone.

The Welshman crashed on the descent on the descent of the Col De La Biche on what was a brutal stage nine and he told teamsky.com:  “Everyone was nervous, everyone wanted to be at the front and a few people were battling to get between myself, Froomey and the rest of the boys. I let [Rafal] Majka in and then he came down right in front of me on a straight bit of road. I had nowhere to go, went over the top of him, and landed on my collarbone.

“Team doctor Jimmy [Juan Mercadel] said he thought it was broken but I got back on the bike and carried on down the descent, but when I got on the flat I knew something was wrong. Then the race doctor said exactly the same so I ended up stopping then, went for a scan, and it’s broken.”

"I’m just thinking of the devastation of leaving the Tour and another Grand Tour. I crashed at the Giro on stage nine, and it’s stage nine again here. I was lying second overall on both days as well. It’s just so disappointing.”

Source: DSG

