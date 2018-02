Included in the team for the Championships in Appeldoorn, Netherlands which start at the end of this month are Ed Clancy who won the prologue in the Jayco Herald Sun Tour last week and Laura Kenny who is returning to cycling after having a baby.

The British team has been named for the World Track Cycling Championships.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker