British Cycling Calls For Britain Not To Miss An Opportunity For Change

British Cycling has called for Britain not to miss an opportunity to change the future of the country





In the 2017 British Cycling Annual Report, the organisation’s chair, Jonathan Browning, says: “We are ambitious about the contribution we can make to our sport and wider society. More people cycling will make our towns and cities better places to live, reduce congestion and ease the obesity crisis.





“Discovering or rediscovering the simple pleasure of riding a bike can help with mental as well as physical health and our growing network of clubs and volunteers are working to build a sport which is increasingly inclusive and diverse.”

Chief executive Julie Harrington, who took part in a City Ride in Coventry sais: “Ultimately it is about deciding what society we want our children, and their children, to grow up in. “As a parent myself, I can understand why mums and dads would not want their kids to cycle to school. Cycling is a really safe way to get around but, if we want more people to cycle across the board, then we need people to trust that it is safe. “This is not just better infrastructure on the roads but investment in traffic-free facilities – such as closed road circuits – which are not only vital to racing, but also hugely important in allowing people who are new to cycling to learn the skills they need in order to feel comfortable riding on the roads. “We need a government that is prepared to prioritise cycling as a proper form of transport. We have a huge opportunity to change the future of our country. It is vital that we do not miss it.” Speaking about the the publication of the Cycling Independent Review, the conclusion of UK Anti-doping’s investigation into British Cycling and Team Sky and the implementation of a 39 point action plan by British Cycling with the ambition of transforming the organisation into a world-class governing body, Harrington said: “The last 12 months have been ones of great change for British Cycling. “When an organisation has been as successful as we have over the last two decades it is right and proper that you are able to answer some tough questions. “Substantial progress has been made and we will continue to welcome those tough questions. However there can be no room for complacency and my first priority is to ensure that we can live up to our ambition to be a world leading governing body of which all our members can be proud of, and ultimately achieve our ambition of transforming Britain into a great cycling nation.”











Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group







Source: DSG

