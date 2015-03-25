 

British Cycling Boss To Receive Honorary Degree

17 November 2017 05:02
The current boss of British Cycling is to receive an honorary degree next week.

Jonathan Browning, who will stand down from his position on December 1st after only being appointed in February, is to receive an honorary degree from Coventry University next week for his services to the motor industry.

Browning is a former CEO of the Volkswagen Group,  involved with Jaguar Cars and is the current Chairman of the Coventry & Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership but will step down from his role at British Cycling as part of the new Code For Sports Governance.

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

