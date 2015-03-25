Britain To Get Maximum World Championships Allocations

Great Britain's men's and women's elite road teams will have the maximum number of riders for the World Championships in Bergen.





Britain will have nine riders in the mens race along with Belgium, Spain, Great Britain, Italy, Norway, Colombia, France, Australia, the Netherlands and Germany.





World Champion Peter Sagan will be able to have five other riders with him in the Slovakian team and The USA, Ireland, Denmark, Luxembourg and Russia also able to field teams of six riders.





New Zealand, Austria and Canada will be allowed three riders per team.





In the Women's race, Britain can have the maximum number of seven riders along with The Netherlands, Italy and the USA.





Poland. Belgium and Poland, Denmark, Germany and Canada, can field six riders with Norway, France, Spain and South Africa. Sweden, Cuba and Russia all allowed five riders.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

