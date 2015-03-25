Breschel Back With Cannondale Drapac For 2018

Slipstream Sports is excited to announce Matti Breschel will wear argyle in 2018. The Dane spent the 2016 season riding for Cannondale-Drapac, leaving for Astana at the end of the year. He’s back on a one-year deal that will see him focus on the classics and grand tours.

“It’s great to be back,” said Breschel. “I’m really happy. I never really wanted to leave the team. I was a bit sad when I’m left, and I’m glad to have the opportunity to return.”

“During Matti’s first year with us, he wasn’t really able to perform to his usual standards,” said Slipstream Sports CEO Jonathan Vaughters. “He was sick for most of the spring and he crashed out of the Tour. He’s a huge talent, and we’re confident his experience and horsepower will be vital to our young team.”

The squad Breschel returns to is markedly different from the one we rode for in 2016.

“We’re a much stronger squad in 2018, especially on the classics side,” said Breschel. “That’s where I fit in, and I’m looking forward to helping Sep [Vanmarcke]. He’s the guy that can finish it off, and we didn’t necessarily have that the last time I was here. It’s going to be a real challenge to get him up for the win, but I think we’re up for it. We’re one of the stronger teams in the classics on paper – that’s the way I see it at least.”

Breschel has recorded 21 professional wins during a career that has spanned 14 seasons. His first victory was a stage win at Post Danmark Rundt in 2007. His most recent win was at the same race in 2015.

“I would love to start winning again or maybe just one win would be enough,” said Breschel. “But if we can win a classic, a big one, or if I can be part of a winning team in a grand tour, that would be great, too. I realize those are pretty high expectations, but I’m really motivated. This is a strong squad with some really interesting names on it, and I definitely think we can do big things next year.”













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.