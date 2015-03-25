 

Brenton Jones Wins In Colne

27 July 2017 12:05

Brenton Jones took the win at the HSBC National Circuit Series race in Colne with his team mate Matt Gibson taking the overall series title.

Team Wiggins’ Rob Scott had been on the front for much of the race but was caught with three laps to go, setting up the sprint for JLT Condor's Brenton Jones to take the win on the night in 1.03.56 ahead of his team mate Matt Gibson who took the overall title with BIKE Channel Canyon's Harry Tanfield in third place.


RESULT

1  Brenton Jones  JLT Condor
2 Matthew Gibson JLT Condor
3 Harry Tanfield BIKE Channel Canyon
4 Jonathan Mould JLT Condor
5 Enrique Sanz  Raleigh GAC
6 Jim Brown PH-MAS/Paul Milnes/Oldfield ERT
7 Edward Clancy OBE JLT Condor
8  Graham Briggs JLT Condor
9  Will Fox  Catford CC Equipe/Banks
10 Sebastian Mora Vedri Raleigh GAC



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

