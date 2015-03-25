Brenton Jones and Eileen Roe the winners at Motherwell Tour Series

Brenton Jones propelled JLT Condor back into the lead of The Tour Series with his second victory of the Series, outsprinting Team Raleigh GAC's Enrique Sanz in Motherwell to help his squad to the win.



Victory on the night puts JLT Condor into a one-point lead over Madison Genesis as they head to Aberdeen on Thursday (25 May) for Round Eight of the 2017 Series.



The lead for Drops in the women's Matrix Fitness Grand Prix Series remains much larger, despite the efforts of home duo Eileen Roe and Katie Archibald for Team WNT in Motherwell. Both riders had featured strongly throughout the race, but it was the former who eventually escaped as a part of a four-rider group who looked set to contest the finish.



That was however until Archibald turned on the burners and bridged across a 30-second gap with Rebecca Durrell for company, setting up a seven rider sprint for victory, which Roe came out on top of.



Despite the win for Team WNT, Drops are edging closer to their first Matrix Fitness Grand Prix Series title with a commanding lead heading to the final event in Stevenage, while Storey Racing's Ejay Harris needs just one-point to clinch the Eisberg Sprints Jersey at Round Eight.



Double success is also on the cards Drops, as Durrell leads the individual standings ahead of teammate Annasley Park.



In the men's event, a fast paced round saw constant attacking and aggressive riding as JLT Condor and Madison Genesis each sought the upper hand. Eventually it came down to a mass 28-rider sprint, with both teams equally represented but JLT Condor helped back into the lead thanks to Jones, Graham Briggs and Ed Clancy all finishing in the top five.



A highly commendable sixth was Tom Pidcock, making his Tour Series debut for the PH Mas – Paul Milnes – Oldfield guest team, while Spaniard Sebastian Mora retains the Wiggle Points Jersey with what is approaching an insurmountable lead.



Jones' last lap effort earned him the Brother Fastest Lap award, while in the women's race it was Katie Archibald taking the honours



Action from the Motherwell round of The Tour Series will be shown on ITV4 at 10.30pm on Wednesday 24 May and available on demand via the ITV Hub, and also broadcast on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.



The men's teams head to Aberdeen next for Round Eight on Thursday 25 May, the first visit for The Tour Series to the Granite City, with a circuit based in the heart of the city on Union Street and Union Terrace.