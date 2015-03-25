Brailsford; I Love It

Sir David Brailsford said he loves cycling and Team Sky and is proud of his riders and what they have achieved.





The Team Sky Principal was speaking at his team's press conference at the Messe Centre in Dusseldorf ahead of the Grand Depart of the 104th Tour De France on Saturday.





Brailsford faced plenty of questions about the last nine months but again, said that the focus was on the team and this race.





"I'm happy and excited to be here and happy to be in Germany. The Germans have had great participation in the past.





" We're trying to win the Tour with Chris Froome for the fourth time and have put together a team to try and do that.





"It's going to be an interesting race against strong teams but we have a strong team and our strength is something we will be looking to utilise to lead us to victory.





" The course is different and this race has all the ingredients it needs and is one where you need to be on the front foot.





"I'm focused on the race. I have been proud of what we have achieved and proud to be here for the race.





" I love it, I'll be here next year and the year after and it is a privilege and something I am very proud to be part of."









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group (Dusseldorf)

Source: DSG

