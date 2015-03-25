Brailsford: Froome Has Proved What A Champion He Is

“The margins have been so tight this year,” Brailsford told Sky Sports News. “We had the yellow jersey right from the very first day with Geraint (Thomas), we lost it midway, then we got it back again. It’s just been the longest three weeks of our racing careers that’s for sure. But we got there in the end!

“Chris said it was going to be the most difficult Tour for him to win and it proved that way. I think he’s shown what an amazing rider and great champion he is.







