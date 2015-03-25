Brailsford: Froome Has Proved What A Champion He Is

Sir David Brailsford feels that Chris Froome had proved what an amazing rider and a champion he is.
Froome's chances of winning the race, were played down by a number of teams and riders at the press conferences in Dusseldorf before the race but Team Sky took the yellow jersey on the opening day and apart from briefly losing it to Fabio Aru, Chris Froome has put in performances when he has needed to, marked other riders and finished above other GC riders, despite not winning a stage, to go into the final stage needing only to finish to be crowned the Tour De France winner for the first time.
“The margins have been so tight this year,” Brailsford told Sky Sports News. “We had the yellow jersey right from the very first day with Geraint (Thomas), we lost it midway, then we got it back again. It’s just been the longest three weeks of our racing careers that’s for sure. But we got there in the end!
“Chris said it was going to be the most difficult Tour for him to win and it proved that way. I think he’s shown what an amazing rider and great champion he is.
“When we lost the yellow jersey that’s the first time that that’s ever happened to us,” he added. “And I think everybody else thought there’s an opportunity here and they might be able to go on the attack. For us it was interesting for us because rather than defend the lead, which is what we normally do, we had to go and race to try and win the lead back again. So using the strength of the team to go and race and really be aggressive. It threw everything out of kilter really. It was great fun and it was enjoyable, but I can’t say the last 28 minutes of today during that time trial was much fun!
“We’ve won this race a few times now. Everyone was jumping up and down for joy the first time we won it, but with a time trial like today, and with the margins being so tight, this was the toughest victory. It was the best team performance, it really was, and I think this will be the most satisfying performance of the teams’ and certainly my career. This tops anything I’ve ever done.”