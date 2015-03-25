Braendle Wins Belgium Tour Time Trial

Mathias Braendle has won the time trial on the third stage of the Baloise Belgian Tour.





Stage third was a 13.9km time trial in Beveren and it was Matthias Braendle who set a good early time to beat of 15.40.90.





Former world time trial champion Tony Martin was fancied but finished in 15.54.09 and with no-one able to get near his time, the Austrian took the win.





Wout Van Aert finished third and takes over the lead of the race.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

