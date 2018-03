Bradford has been added as one of the start locations for the UCI World Championships which take place in Yorkshire in 2019.





The city of Bradford joins Beverley, Doncaster, Leeds, Northallerton, Ripon and York as starts with Harrogate being the finish.





The Championships will take place 22-29 September 2019.

























KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.