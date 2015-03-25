 

Bouwman Take Criterium Du Daphine Stage Three Win

06 June 2017 03:27

Koen Bouwman has won the third stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal’s was again in the leader’s yellow jersey for this 184km stage from Le Chambon-sur-Lignon to Tullins. 

170 riders minus Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors) and Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo).  started the stage at 12.18 local time and after two kilometres, Koen Bouwman and Alexey Vermeulen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Bryan Nauleau (Direct Energie), Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Quentin Pacher and Edvaldas Siskevicius (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) were into a break.

With the lead at 6.40 after 42kms, Quentin Pacher was now the virtual leader of the race.

Moving onto roads which will be used in stage sixteen of Tour De France, Bouwman took the point on the côte de St-Félicien and the single point on the col de Fontayes.

Through the town of Tournon-sur-Rhône and the gap was down to six minutes and to 3.25 with sixty kilometres to go as Bouwman was first over the côte des Sarrets and Bouwman completed his tally by being first over the côte de Roybon.

The break kept going and were 1.30 ahead with seven kilometres left. Today, the break were not going to be caught and Koen Bouwman won the sprint amongst the six breakaway riders, beating Edvaldas Siskevicius to take the win.

Third was Frederik Backaert, followed by Bryan Nauleau and Alexey Vermeulen.

Thomas De Gendt retains the leaders yellow-blue jersey.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

