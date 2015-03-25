Bouhanni Wins Tour De Poitou Charantes Stage Two

Nacer Bouhanni of Cofidis has won the second stage of the 31 st Tour du Poitou Charantes.

This European Tour race had Team Sky’s Elia Viviani as the leader for this 185.7km stage from Saint-Savinien to Roumazières-Loubert.

Mads Pedersen, Bohli, Dassonville and Cabot formed the break and after sixty kilometres of racing, they had a lead of 3.50 and 3.30 with ninety kilometres to go.

The gap dropped to 2.40 with 67kms left with Pedersen doing plenty of work to ensure that the break was still 1.50 away going into the final twenty kilometres.

The break split and Mads Pedersen was the last to be caught with six kilometres remaining and it came down to a bunch sprint which was won by Nacer Bouhanni of Cofidis ahead of Viviani, D Touzé, Drucker, Giraud, Reijnen, Napolitano, Barbero, Noppe and Boudat.

Nacer Bouhanni is the new race leader.







Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

