Bouhanni Wins GP de Fourmies

Cofidis' Nacer Bouhanni has won the GP de Fourmies.





This 205km race which started and finished in Fourmies had a number of different breaks but one with fourteen riders was abe to stay out the longest.





With 80 kilometres remaining, six more riders were able to join the break which stayed away until finally being caught with ten kilometres to go.





A new break formed but the peloton caught them and Nacer Bouhanni took the win in 4.22.29 ahead of Marc Sarreau of FDJ and Bora Hansgrohe's Rudi Selig.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

