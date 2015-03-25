Boudat Takes Vuelta A Andalucia Opening Stage

Direct Energie’s Thomas Boudat has won the opening stage of the 64th Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol.

This 2.HC category race started with a 197.6km stage from Mijas to Granada and it was straight into the climbs for a strong field which included 2016 winner Team Sky’s Chris Froome who thanked everyone for the support he has received, with Caja Rural’s Luis Guillermo Mas first over the second category Alto De Mijas as the break which included Silvan Dillier of AG2R who took the sprint.

Garikoitz Bravo took the next sprint as the break of Luis Mas, Txomin Juaristi, Romain Sicard, Silvan Dillier and Garikoiitz Bravo started on the category one Puerto de Zafarraya climb with a lead of five minutes.

Dillier was first over that climb and with 55kms left, the gap was at 4.48 and then Mas took the points on the third category Alto del Navazo and the Alto de Alhama.

The gap fell dramatically and was down to 1.22 with 25kms to go as Luos Mas took the points on the Puerto del Lucero and on the Alto de Malaha to confirm himself as the KOM leader.

Dillier went away with eighteen kilometres to go but was caught and Fabio Torres took over as the pack headed into Granada and the sprint was on and Thomas Boudat won in 5.21.41 ahead of Sacha Modola.

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

