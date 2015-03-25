Bora Hansgrohe Object To Sagan Disqualification

Bora Hansgrohe have made an official objection to the disqualifying of Peter Sagan from the 104th Tour De France.

Sagan was disqualified for an elbow which appeared to send Mark Cavendish into a barrier in the final sprint of the stage in Vittel and his team have objected to the decision made by the race judges.

Bora Hansgrohe have released the following statement: "The UCI World Champion Peter Sagan was disqualified today, according to article 12.1.040/ 10.2.2. (irregular sprint) in the result/communiqué. The team disagrees with the decision and protested it officially.





"Peter Sagan rejected to have caused, or in any way intended to cause the crash of Mark Cavendish on the final 200m of the stage. Peter stayed on his line in the sprint and could not see Cavendish on the right side.

The team has applied for a redress of Peter Sagan's result in stage 4.

Sagan said “In the sprint I didn’t know that Mark Cavendish was behind me. He was coming from the right side, and I was trying to go on Kristoff’s wheel.

"Mark was coming really fast from the back and I just didn’t have time to react and to go left. He came into me and he went into the fence.

"When I was told after the finish that Mark had crashed, I went straight away to find out how he was doing. We are friends and colleagues in the peloton and crashes like that are never nice. I hope Mark recovers soon.”









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Picture copyright of CNS Sport