Bora Hansgrohe Appeal To CAS Over Sagan Disqualification

Bora Hansgrohe have lodged an appeal with the CAS over the disqualification of Peter Sagan from the 104th Tour De France.

Bora have issued the following statement:

"The Team and Peter Sagan, represented by their counsels Prof. Dr. Rainer Cherkeh (Hannover) and Dr. Maurice Courvoisier (Walder Wyss AG, Basel), have lodged an appeal with the CAS yesterday including an urgent motion to suspend the decision of the “Commissaires Panel” taken on late July 4, 2017 and confirmed by the President of the UCI.

"The Team and Peter Sagan would like to reiterate their position that Peter Sagan did not cause, let alone deliberately, the fall of Mark Cavendish on the last 200m of the fourth stage on July 4, 2017. Peter Sagan stayed on his line and could not see Mark Cavendish on the right side.

"Although the UCI CYCLING REGULATIONS provide unambiguously that it is mandatory to hear a rider before any disciplinary decision is taken (Rule 12.2.006: „The Commissaires Panel may judge the matter only if the offending party has had a chance to defend his point of view […]“), Peter Sagan has not been given an opportunity to explain to the „Commissaires Panel“ his point of view.

"If the motion to suspend, on which the CAS will have to decide now, is granted, Peter Sagan will immediately re-engage in the Tour and, together with the team BORA – hansgrohe, compete for a successful Tour de France 2017."













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



