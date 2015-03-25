Boom Takes Over Binck Bank Tour Lead

Lars Boom of LottoNL-Jumbo has won the fifth stage of the Binck Bank Tour.





Stage five with Stefan Keung of BMC still in the leader's jersey was a 167.3km stage which started in Sittard-Geelen and included eighteen hills in the Limburg region.





An initial break was caught and seven riders in Vakoc, Biermans, Hepburn, Bagdonas, Allegaert, Reinders and Van Melsen got in the break and took a lead of 4.30 with 100kms to go.





Allegaert took the first sprint before the race leader dropped back out of the peloton due to a puncture and Tony Gallopin, Tom Leezer and Guilluame Van Keirsbruck abandoned.





Vakoc took most of the point at the Golden Kilometre but the break was doomed and inside the final ten kilometres, a small group got clear.





They were pulled back and Lars Boom of LottoNL-Jumbo got up to take the win and the yellow jersey.





















Kev Monks For Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

