Boom Really Pleased With Tour Of Britain Time Trial Win

LottoNL-Jumbo's Lars Boom was pleased with his win in the Tour of Britain time trial in Essex.





Boom, who now leads the race, said: "I know, I always go out hard,” commented Boom on his fast start that saw him lead through all of the time checks, "So I knew already in my mind that if it's headwind in the last few kilometres I'm going to drop some seconds, but in the end I could keep it on 45, 48 [kph], so it was quite OK and my team director was telling me that at one-kilometre out I was still 10 seconds faster, so I knew it was OK.



"The week before we came to Britain I had some problems with the stomach and so I was looking a little bit funny for the shape, but the feeling now was pretty good on the TT bike.



"There's a really strong field here, that's why I'm also really pleased with the win. We have to make a plan for the next few days. We need to see because it can be difficult with only six riders in the team, so it makes the racing also a little bit more difficult, but that's quite nice about this race. And 20-seconds is not much so we have to look… I don't know yet.”





Team Lotto NL Jumbo now hold three of the top five positions on General Classification, with Jos Van Emden fifth having scored the same position on the stage.



There was no change in the other classifications, with Elia Viviani holding the Wiggle Points Jersey, Graham Briggs the Eisberg Sprints jersey and Jacob Scott the SKODA King of the Mountains jersey.













Stage Six of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain takes place within Suffolk, heading from the world-famous home of horse racing Newmarket to the Suffolk coastal town of Aldeburgh. The 187-kilometre stage begins at 10:45, with live coverage on ITV4 from 10:30.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

