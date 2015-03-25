 

Bodnar - An Amazing Day

22 July 2017 05:40
Maciej Bodnar said it was an amazing day as he won the time trial in the Orange Velodrome in Marseilles on stage twenty of the 104th Tour De France.

Bodnar told the Bora Hansgohe Press Office: It was a really amazing day for me today. I’ve waited a long time for this moment, for my first stage victory at the Tour de France. When I was a child, my dream was to race in the Tour de France, and now I’ve taken a stage! It is a fantastic moment. 

I'd like to thank my girlfriend who always stood by me, my mother and, of course, my father who, unfortunately, passed away and wasn't able to watch this great moment. 

Thanks go also to my team, BORA-hansgrohe. This victory is for them. We had a tough start at the Tour this year and this victory goes also to Peter and Rafal. 

"We have shown we are a great group.

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

