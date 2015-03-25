Boasson-Hagen Wins Tour Of Norway

Dimension Data's Edvald Boasson-Hagen has won the Tour Of Norway.





The final stage was a 155km stage from Moss to the capital Oslo with Pieter Weening in the lead.





Aqua Blue Sport’s Danny Pearson crashed early on as Van Asbroeck, Benito, Van Heckem, Røinås and Blålid formed a break.





Røinås took the sprint at Vestby as their lead went out to three minutes as Van Hecke took the climb at Sundby.





Into Oslo with four, 11km laps to go and only Røinås and Van Hecke were left. They were caught and Van Aert, Vervaeke and Warnier led as Dylan Groenewegen, who had won two stages in this year’s race and British rider James Shaw of Lotto Soudal crashed as did Edvald Boasson-Hagen who got back into the peloton, who had waited for the Dimension Data rider for the final ten kilometres.





Sander Armee and Lars Boom launched attacks but everyone was together for the final three kilometres.





Lotto Soudal were on the front going under the flam rouge with Edvald Boasson Hagen in fifth wheel and he came up to take the win and win the race overall.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sport Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.