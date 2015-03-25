Boasson-Hagen Wins Tour De France Stage 19

Edvald Boasson-Hagen of Dimension Data has taken the win on stage nineteen of the 104 th Tour De France.

Team Sky’s Chris Froome was again in the lead for the longest stage in the race at 222.5kms from Embrun to Salon-de-Provence.

The attacks started early on the final day of proper racing with Sütterlin (Movistar), Simon (Cofidis), Bono (UAE), Bauer (Quick Step), Lammertink (Katusha), Mc Carthy (Bora) and Van Avermaet (BMC) in a break which was swiftly dealt with.

Another couple of attacks were also promptly ended before Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) was first over the col Lebraut and took the two points.

Twenty riders in Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale), Daniele Bennati (Movistar), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Ben Swift (UAE), Rudy Molard (FDJ), Michael Albasini and Jens Keukeleire (Orica), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), Gianluca Brambilla (Quick Step), Robert Kiserlovski (Katusha), Thomas De Gendt and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Nikias Arndt (Sunweb), Julien Simon (Cofidis), Lilian Calmejane, Sylvain Chavanel and Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Elie Gesbert, Romain Hardy and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Oscaro) then broke and got three minutes clear.

That went out to 7.20 as Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo) was forced to abandon and with 88kms gone, the lead stood at eight minutes.

De Gendt took the twenty sprint points at Banon which virtually guaranteed Michael Matthews the Green Jersey, as the gap went out to 8.40 with 73kms left.

Onto the col du Pointu, the final climb of this year’s race and Robert Kiserlovski, Romain Sicard and Eliie Gesbert were clear with Sicard taking the two points on the climb

The gap went out to 9.37 with twenty-five kilometres to go and was over ten minutes going into the final ten kilometres, as the group came back together.

The attacks in this front group continued on a sunny and warm day and with three kilometres to go, Edvald Boasson-Hagen was one of eight riders, who had established a break.

The Dimension Data rider seized his chance and put some distance between him and the chasers.

He was clear going under the flam rouge and today, no-one was going to catch him and the Norwegian took the win in 5.06.09 ahead of Nikias Arndt, Jens Keukeleire, Daniele Bennati and Thomas De Gendt.

Chris Froome finished safely and keeps his leader's yellow jersey.

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

