 

Boasson-Hagen Takes Tour Of Norway Opener

17 May 2017 10:30
Dimension Data's Edvald Boasson-Hagen had a great birthday by winning the opening stage of the Tour Of Norway.

A170km trip from Honefoss to Asker saw only three riders in the break and they stayed away until the final lap around Asker.

Attacks were plentiful during the last twenty five kilometres with Ben O'Connor of Dimension Data getting away before being caught in the final kilometre and his team mate Edvald Boasson-Hagen took the win in 4.14.01.

Second was Tosh van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) with Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) in third place,




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

