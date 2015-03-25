Boasson-Hagen: Glad I Could Cap It Off

Edvald Boasson-Hagan has said he was glad he could cap it off after taking the win on stage nineteen of the 104th Tour De France.





The Dimension Data told ASO; “This morning we watched a video of the finale and we were instructed to be on the right side. It was shorter. Everyone else went on the left, except Nikias Arndt. It was the right moment to go. As he couldn't follow, I went full gas. I didn't want to wait for the sprint. I didn't want to wait for another photo-finish. I made the good decision to go solo. Being so close too many times gave me the confidence that I could win a stage. We were super motivated as a team at the start of the Tour. We were not going to sit and do nothing after Mark Cavendish left us. I'm glad I could cap it off today.”





Race Leader Chris Froome said: “I did a Hi5 to the devil because Didi is a legend of the Tour and it was one of those days for us, GC guys, in which we didn't have to go full gas. After the Alps, we could regain some energy before digging deep again tomorrow. I was grateful for today's transition stage, thanks for my teammates to control the race the way they did. The course of the time trial tomorrow suits me but for the stage win, I believe it'll be for guys like Primoz Roglic or Tony Martin. I have to treat it like any TT I‘ve done before. I won't take any big risk. I fear the crash more that the puncture because you can always change wheel but you can't change legs. I'm in a fantastic position. I prefer this one than being second or third and having to make up time.”





Jens Keukeleire, the day's most comabative rider said: “I was looking at all the attacks but eventually I think the best rider won today. He's not anybody. He's one of the strongest riders in the world. In the breakaway, I believed in my chances to win at the Tour de France. It was a dream. It would have been fabulous on Belgium's national day. I'm a bit disappointed but I can't live with regrets. We talked about it this morning that there were a couple of roundabouts. I didn't think about it during the race but as soon as we hit that roundabout, that's when it struck me ‘ah! we should have taken right”. Edvald took the shortest way. He's the kind of guy, when he has ten meters, he's gone.”





Green jersey winner Michael Matthews said: “When we both had one stage win, it was already an amazing Tour. Warren had the jersey, we won another stage, then I had the jersey and Warren won another stage. It just kept getting better and better really. The last two nights since I got the jersey I really couldn't sleep. I think maybe it affected my performances these last two days. But all our dreams have come true, especially for our team-mates, their dreams have come true as well. It's something we've worked so hard for. It's really special that all happens in the biggest race of the year.”





STAGE RESULT 1. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Dimension Data) in 5h06’09’’ 2. Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb) at 5’’ 3. Jens Keukeleire (Orica-Scott) at 17’’



