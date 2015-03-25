Boasson-Hagen Denied Tour Of Britain Stage Two Win

Edvald Boasson-Hagen of Dimension Data was first over the finish line but denied the win on the second stage of the 14 th Tour Of Britain.

Stage Two was from Kielder Water to Blyth and over a 211.7km course with three sprints and three climbs.

Caleb Ewan of Orica Scott was the race leader but it was Townsend, Briggs, Holmes, Oswain, Gradiek, Dillier and Jacob Scott who took the first climb at Winter’s Gibbett.

The gap did go out to 7.05 but was down to 4.50 when Briggs took the second climb and 4.45 when he took the third climb at Corby’s Crags.

The gap fell slightly but was back at 4.42 as they headed for the intermediate sprint at Seahouses with 95kms to go which saw Gradek taking the three points and the seconds ahead of Dillier and Briggs.

With the gap at just under two minutes, Dillier took the second sprint ahead of Gradek and Briggs.

Rory Townsend was not able to stay with the break and was swept up by the peloton who were 1.20 behind going into the final thirty kilometres of the stage.

Over the finish line for the first time with 18.8kms to go and a lead of thirty seconds and only Matt Holmes of Maddison Genesis was clear.

Holmes took the sprint at Seaton Sleuce but was caught straight after by Lars Boom and Graham Briggs who ties the sprint points competition with Kamil Domalgalski.

With 8.8kms left, Philippe Gilbert of Quick Step launched an attack off the front of the peloton. However, the peloton were not going to let him have his day and Team Sky took charge of the peloton.

There were good crowds to see the riders go under the flam rouge. The sprint opened up and Edvald Boasson-Hagen went and took the win in 5.16.39 ahead of Viviani. However, the judges decided that Viviani has been impeded by Boasson-Hagen in the sprint and Elia Viviani took the win instead.





