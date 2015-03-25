 

Boasson-Hagen Denied Tour Of Britain Stage Two Win

04 September 2017 03:48

Edvald Boasson-Hagen of Dimension Data was first over the finish line but denied the win on the second stage of the 14th Tour Of Britain.

Stage Two was from Kielder Water to Blyth and over a 211.7km course with three sprints and three climbs.

Caleb Ewan of Orica Scott was the race leader but it was Townsend, Briggs, Holmes, Oswain, Gradiek, Dillier and Jacob Scott who took the first climb at Winter’s Gibbett.

The gap did go out to 7.05 but was down to 4.50 when Briggs took the second climb and 4.45 when he took the third climb at Corby’s Crags.

The gap fell slightly but was back at 4.42 as they headed for the intermediate sprint at Seahouses with 95kms to go which saw Gradek taking the three points and the seconds ahead of Dillier and Briggs.

With the gap at just under two minutes, Dillier took the second sprint ahead of Gradek and Briggs.

Rory Townsend was not able to stay with the break and was swept up by the peloton who were 1.20 behind going into the final thirty kilometres of the stage.

Over the finish line for the first time with 18.8kms to go and a lead of thirty seconds and only Matt Holmes of Maddison Genesis was clear.

Holmes took the sprint at Seaton Sleuce but was caught straight after by Lars Boom and Graham Briggs who ties the sprint points competition with Kamil Domalgalski.

With 8.8kms left, Philippe Gilbert of Quick Step launched an attack off the front of the peloton. However, the peloton were not going to let him have his day and Team Sky took charge of the peloton.

There were good crowds to see the riders go under the flam rouge. The sprint opened up and Edvald Boasson-Hagen went and took the win in 5.16.39 ahead of Viviani. However, the judges decided that Viviani has been impeded by Boasson-Hagen in the sprint and Elia Viviani took the win instead.

 


Kev Monks for Digital Sport Group

Source: DSG

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.