 

BMC Wins La Vuelta Opening Team Time Trial

19 August 2017 07:03
BMC have won the Team Time Trial as the 72nd Vuelta a España got under way, writes Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Nimes in France hosted the Grand Depart on a day where temperatures were around the 35 degree mark and it was Manzana Postobon who were the first team down the ramp at 17.30 local time.

They clocked a time of 16.51 for the 13.7km course which was quite technical in places, 

Lotto Soudal finished in 16.22 with Aqua Blue Sports in their first ever Grand Tour, going provisionally second in a time of 16.36. That was until Team Sunweb came home in 16.04 to take over the lead.

Quick Step came home in 16.04 to tie the lead but BMC were powering up the road. BMC, with Nicholas Roche in their team, finished in 15.58 to take over the lead which with Team Sky, whose team contains Chris Froome and Ian Stannard finishing in 16.07, they were able to keep.

Rohan Dennis was the first BMC rider home and he takes over the lead of the race and he said: “it was a hard course, very technical to start and we really had to tactically figure out if it was better to finish with nine or drop a few beforehand. It tested everything, it tested strength, technique, speed and handling.

 

“I’m not too worried about GC on this year’s Vuelta, my goals were always Giro for GC, and then Vuelta I just want to go for some stages and test myself against some of the GC guys. Hopefully I can come away with a couple of stages.”


RESULT

1. BMC - 15:58

2. QuickStep-Floors - 16:04

3. Team Sunweb - 16:04

4. Team Sky - 16:07

5. Orica-Scott - 16:15

6. Bora-Hansgrohe - 16:19

7. Lotto-Soudal - 16:22

8. Movistar - 16:22

9. Bahrain-Merida - 16:29

10. Katusha-Alpecin - 16:31

11. Trek-Segafredo - 16:33

12. FDJ - 16:36

13. Aqua Blue Sport - 16:36

14. Dimension Data - 16:37

15. LottoNL-Jumbo - 16:38

16. Astana - 16:39

17. Cannondale-Drapac - 16:44

18. AG2R La Mondiale - 16:44

19. UAE Team Emirates - 16:45

20. Manzana Postobon - 16:51

21. Caja Rural-Seguros RGA - 16:54

22. Cofidis - 16:55

 




JERSEY WEARERS

 

 

 

Rohan Dennis

(BMC)

No points awarded today

Nicolas Roche

(BMC)

Daniel Oss

(BMC)

Source: DSG

