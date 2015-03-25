BMC Win Volta A La Communitat Valenciana Team Time Trial

BMC Racing has won the team time trial at the 69th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on the east coast of Spain.

This 30.5km team time trial from Benitatxell to Calpe took place on wet roads and temperatures of only eight degrees, meaning that the times did not count for the classification having been deemed too dangerous by the riders.

Nippo Vini Fantini were the first side to go close to the thirty-minute mark finishing in 30.02.

Many of the teams were just using this as a team work out whilst others went for it with the fourth rider to finish setting the time.

GazProm Rus Velo did that in 29.01 to take over the lead of the stage with Direct Energie coming home in 29.33.

CCC Sprandl went quickest and then AG2R La Mondiale did but BMC were riding well with Greg Van Avermaet leading and finished in 27.25.04

Team Sky took it very easy and were caught on the line by Astana who finshed a minute and eight seconds down on BMC who managed an average of 51kmh.

Movistar with race leader Alejandro Valverde were the last down the ramp and they finished safely as BMC took the win ahead of Astana and AG2R.

