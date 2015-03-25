BMC Win Tirreno-Adriatico Team Time Trial

BMC have won the Team Time Trial at the Tirreno-Adriatio.

The race of the two seas started with a team time trial over 21.5kms in Lido Di Camaiore.

Movistar were the first team down the ramp and finished in 23.09. Dimension Data who included Mark Cavendish and Scott Thwaites went off next but suffered a crash with only four riders finishing and Cavendish having to go to hospital, 1.07 down on Team Sky with Chris Froome, who took over the hot seat with a time of 22.28.

Mitchelton Scott, who included Adam Yates, took over the lead with a time of 22.23.

However, BMC, who were favourites for this stage, then took over the lead with a time of 22.19 with the World Champions Team Sunweb coming in fifth, 25 seconds down.

Damiano Caruso the race leader said; “Without Richie Porte it was more difficult.

“It was hard for every team we kept pushing and we are happy. For sure we were strong.

“I want to fight for the GC but we will take it day by day.”





1 BMC Racing 00:22:19

2 Mitchelton-Scott +04

3 Team Sky +09

4 Quick-Step Floors +15

5 Team Sunweb +25









