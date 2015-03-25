 

BMC Centred Around RIchie Porte

29 June 2017 09:29
BMC are centering their hopes of winning the 2017 Tour De France around Richie Porte.

Speaking at their press conference at the Messe Centre in Dusseldorf, Jim Ochilwitz  said ''We are excited to be here and that is an understatement on a lot of fronts.

The planning for this race started in December when we named the team and the same nine riders are here today. 

''We are here with one goal and that is with Richie Porte.  We are happy to be in Dusseldorf  and I remember the Grand Depart in Berlin. 

The health of the team is good and everyone is in exceptional racing form, 

The rest of the riders were then interviewed and they all showed their support for Porte with Nicolas Roche saying; ''Privilege to be back in tour after missing out last year.  ''I have prepared as much as poss to help and support and am really looking forward to it.''

The news was announced of a new contract for Porte and the Tasmanian said: ''The season has gone well but this is the big one. 

''I have a fantastic team and that podium in Paris is the goal and I will do my best to get there. 

''I think the race will be a free for all. It will be a tough course and there will be battles all through the race. 

''We've covered all bases with tyre changes etc but as last year showed anything can happen and one has to hope that problems fall for someone else. 

''We have seen all the Pyrenees and Alps stages and done a lot of recon. The stages in the Massif Centraal could change the race on its head. 

''Team Sky are not what they once were,'' said the former Team Sky rider and Jakob Fuglsang, who recently became a father, deserves his chance at the Tour.'' 




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

