Blythe - A Faultless Day

Aqua Blue Sport's Adam Blythe felt his team had a flawless day after he finished second on Stage 4 of the Tour de Wallonie.





Blythe led from the front in the closing metres at Profondeville but was beaten in a photo-finish by BMC rider Jempy Drucker.





The British sprinter said: “The plan was to have a go today and the team rode really well together, the boys doing everything they could to keep Michel and I out of the wind and in a good position where we needed to be.





“With 150 metres to go I went out but it was into a strong headwind and I just couldn’t hold on for the win, sadly.





“It was a faultless day though from a team point of view – it just shows that everybody’s in good form and building up for the last part of the season. I think it just shows that everybody is motivated and trying to get the best out of themselves, and for the team as well.”





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.