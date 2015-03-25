 

Blythe - A Faultless Day

26 July 2017 12:24
Aqua Blue Sport's Adam Blythe felt his team had a flawless day after he finished second on Stage 4 of the Tour de Wallonie.


Blythe led from the front in the closing metres at Profondeville but was beaten in a photo-finish by BMC rider Jempy Drucker.


The British sprinter said:  “The plan was to have a go today and the team rode really well together, the boys doing everything they could to keep Michel and I out of the wind and in a good position where we needed to be.


“With 150 metres to go I went out but it was into a strong headwind and I just couldn’t hold on for the win, sadly.


“It was a faultless day though from a team point of view – it just shows that everybody’s in good form and building up for the last part of the season. I think it just shows that everybody is motivated and trying to get the best out of themselves, and for the team as well.”






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


  

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.