Blaak The New Women's World Champion

Chantal Blaak is the new Women's World Road Race Champion.





The top women in the world took on eight laps of a 19.1km course in Bergen which included the Salmon Hill climb and it was Sara Penton (Sweden) who was first to get away. She was joined on lap two by British rider Melissa Lowther before the pair were reeled in at the top of the climb.





Norwegian Susanne Andersen briefly led before Amy Pieters (Netherlands), Rachel Neylan (Australia) and Hannah Barnes (Great Britain) jumped clear taking a twenty second lead which increased when there was a big crash in the peloton with 66kms to go





Sixteen kilometres later and Britain's Elinor Barker joined the break before dropping back, leaving Pieters, Barnes plus Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) and Gracie Elvin (Australia) who had joined them on the Salmon Hill climb out front with an eighteen second lead.





Britain's Dani King helped end that break and started a new one which included Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark), Janneke Ensing, Anna Van Der Breggen, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands), Tatiana Guderzo (Italy), Katrin Garfoot and Amanda Spratt (Australia), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland), Lizzie Deignan and Dani King (Great Britain), Hanna Nilsson (Sweden) and Elise Delzenne (France) on the penultimate lap.





That break was ended and with 23 km left, Dutch rider Chantal Blaak attacked with Barnes and Cordon and on the final summit of Salmon Hill, Katarina Garfoot (Australia), Van der Breggen, Niewiadoma and Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) joined the break. With eight kilometres to go, Blaak made her move and got into time trial mode to give the Dutch woman the win in 406.30, twenty eight seconds ahead of Garfoot and Dideriksen. Britain's Hannah Barnes finished 14th, Dani King 20th, Lizzie Deignan 41st, Hayley Simmonds 48th, Elinor Barker 66th with Alice Barnes and Melissa Lowther not finishing. “I can’t believe it," said Blaak. "Really everything happened in the race. I crashed. Actually, I was in a lot of pain at that moment and I thought my race was over. Then I thought maybe I can come back and see what I can do. “But it was not really the plan that I should win the race, I just wanted to make it best as possible for the team. Then I came in a good break, and that was a good thing because I could come over the climb. After that, I just followed my heart and I stayed away. “We didn’t really talk to each other but we knew what to do, there were three of us out of seven, which meant that we should attack. We couldn’t wait for the sprint, especially not with Hannah Barnes, and I was in the breakaway already. “Annemiek attacked first, and everyone was reacting. I thought OK, this is a good moment. I don’t know what happened, I think they didn’t follow, they waited too long. “We had really good teamwork, everything went as planned, everyone was strong and we raced aggressively. It was a lot of pressure, because when you’re in the break, you have to win. Luckily I was solo so that makes a big difference. I was already super happy that I had the national champion’s jersey this year, now I have the rainbow - it’s a dream come true.”











Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



Source: DSG

