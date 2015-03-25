 

Bjerg The New World U23 Time Trial Champion

18 September 2017 04:42
Mikkel Bjerg is the new World U23 Time Trial Champion.

Bjerg, was in the early wave of riders and completed the 37km course in Bergen, Norway in 47.06.48, some 1.05 ahead of American Brandon McNulty.

Britain's Scott Davies finished tenth 1.43 down.

Italian Elena Pirrone is the Women's Junior Time Trial champion. She beat fellow Italian Alessia Vigilia with Madeleine Fasnacht  third.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

