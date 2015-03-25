Birthday Boy Viviani Happy With Dubai Tour Stage Win

Elia Viviani said that he was delighted to win the sprint and emerge victorious from the second stage of the Dubai Tour.





The Quick Step rider beat race leader Dylan Groenewegen of LottoNL-Jumbo to the finish line and said: “Having my birthday today added to my motivation. Losing yesterday was also good for my head. Overnight we felt like we missed one chance that would never be given back. I feel I'm in good condition and have the legs for winning. I had a mechanical but luckily it was with 20km to go and I had time to come back. With 500m to go, my lead out man Fabio Sabatini closed the gap. I chose Kristoff's wheel. I saw Groenewegen coming back with 50 meters but finally the line was in the right place for me to win. I'm pretty happy.”



The Blue Jersey, Dylan Groenewegen said: “It's very hard to come only second today after winning yesterday. I had mechanical problems with my first bike, and also with the second 1.5km before the finish. That's how I lost my sprint train and I came very late to the front for sprinting. The only good point for today is that I'm still in the lead of the overall classification but I wanted to win the stage.”





STAGE RESULT

1 - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) 190km in 4h34’31”, average speed 41.527km/h

2 - Dylan Groenewegen (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo) s.t.

3 - Riccardo Minali (Astana Pro Team) s.t.



The Blue Jersey, sponsored by the Commercial Bank of Dubai (General individual classification by time) - Dylan Groenewegen (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo)

The Red Jersey, sponsored by Emirates (General individual classification by points) - Dylan Groenewegen (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo)

The White Jersey, sponsored by RTA - Roads and Transport Authority (Best Young Rider born after 1 January 1993) - Dylan Groenewegen (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo)

The UAE Flag Jersey, sponsored by DHA - Dubai Health Authority (Intermediate Sprint Jersey Classification) - Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing Team)

1 - Dylan Groenewegen (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo)

2 - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) at 2''

3 - Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing Team) at 9"





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

