 

Binck Bank Tour Stage Win For Tim Wellens

12 August 2017 09:50

Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal has won the sixth stage of the Binck Bank Tour.

Formerly the Eneco Tour, stage six was a version of the Liege Bastogne Liege and a 203.7km stage from Riemst to Houffalize.

Tony Martin, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Dylan van Baarle, Rory Sutherland, Alexis Gougeard and Pieter Weening.were into the break and four minutes ahead of the peloton which contained race leader Lars Boom with 120kms left.

Tony Martin crashed and Marcel Kittel abandoned as the gap started to decrease and the rain fell down.

With thirty kilometres to go, Martin had been brought back to the peloton, leaving Geoghagen-Hart, Sutherland and Weening dangling out front to be quickly caught.

Sagan attacked with Tim Wellens but suffered a mechanical and needed a new wheel., so Tom Dumoulin joined Wellens on the front.

The pair took twenty seconds and kept going to race each other in the final sprint with Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal taking the win in 5:04:36 with Tom Dumoulin second but having done enough to take over the lead of the race and Jasper Stuyven  of Trek-Segafredo in third place. 



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

