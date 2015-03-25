Bilbao Wins Tour De Alps Opener

Astana’s Pello Bilbao has won the opening stage of the Tour De Alps race.

Formerly, the Giro Del Trentin, this race started with a 134.5km stage from Arco to Folgaria with some big names including Chris Froome of Team Sky taking part.

Nine riders in – Saramotins, Berhane, Rybalkin, Ballerini, Krizek, Eenkhoorn, Bou Compan, Friedrich and Turrin got away with Berhane taking the three points on the KOM climb at Valico di Andalo after fifty kilometres with a lead of two minutes.

Eenkhoorn took the sprint before dropping back to the peloton with Saramotins.

With 19.2kms left, the five in Berhane, Krizek, Bou Compan, Ballerini and Turrin out front took on the category two Serrarda climb but the gap was coming down and it was down to 45 seconds with 14.4kms to go.

Two kilometres later, the break was over and Guille Ciccone of Androni opened up a gap to two chasers and the field.

Thibaut Pinot went after Ciccone but Team Sky soon shut him down. Ciccone was brought back and Bilbao went clear and was leading under the flam rouge.

Pello Bilbao went on and took the win in 3.25.41 ahead of Luis Leon Sanchez and Sosa.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.