 

Bilbao Extend Astana Contract

25 October 2017 10:58
Spanish rider Pello Bilbao has signed a new two year deal with Astana.

The 27-year old joined the Kazakh project team for this season and finished in tenth place in the classification on the Tour De Suisse whilst working for his team leaders at the Giro D'Italia and Vueltla a Espana.  
 

"To continue with Astana is the best news, I could have. In every moment of the season I knew clear, that my goal is to continue in this team.

"I found here a really great group to work, all the staff are very professional people and I feel here like at home. Also, the group of riders we have is absolutely fantastic. Despite some difficult moments during the season we always were trying to pass it together, keeping high our motivation. In the second part of the season we could demonstrate that we are a really strong team.

"I wished so much to extend with this amazing team and now I am happy.

"In the new season I want to keep on working, to keep on improving. I feel a confidence from the side of the team and this is very important for me, "- said Pello Bilbao to his team's press office.



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the