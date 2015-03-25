Bilbao Extend Astana Contract

Spanish rider Pello Bilbao has signed a new two year deal with Astana.

The 27-year old joined the Kazakh project team for this season and finished in tenth place in the classification on the Tour De Suisse whilst working for his team leaders at the Giro D'Italia and Vueltla a Espana.

"To continue with Astana is the best news, I could have. In every moment of the season I knew clear, that my goal is to continue in this team.

"I found here a really great group to work, all the staff are very professional people and I feel here like at home. Also, the group of riders we have is absolutely fantastic. Despite some difficult moments during the season we always were trying to pass it together, keeping high our motivation. In the second part of the season we could demonstrate that we are a really strong team.

"I wished so much to extend with this amazing team and now I am happy.

"In the new season I want to keep on working, to keep on improving. I feel a confidence from the side of the team and this is very important for me, "- said Pello Bilbao to his team's press office.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



