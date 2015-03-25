Big Names For The Milan-Torino

TEAMS AND TOP RIDERS
The 19 teams (14 UCI WorldTeams and 5 UCI Professional Continental Teams) of eight riders who will participate in the 98th Milano-Torino are:
AG2R LA MONDIALE (FRA) – Pozzovivo, Geniez
ASTANA PRO TEAM (KAZ) – Aru, Lopez
BAHRAIN - MERIDA (BRN) – Visconti, Gasparotto
CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM (USA) – Uran, Villella
FDJ (FRA) – Pinot, Roux
MOVISTAR TEAM (ESP) – Nairo Quintana, Amador
ORICA - SCOTT (AUS) – Chaves, Adam Yates
QUICK - STEP FLOORS (BEL) – Daniel Martin, Alaphilippe
TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN (SUI) – Zakarin, Goncalves
TEAM LOTTO NL - JUMBO (NED) – Kruijswijk, Roglic
TEAM SKY (GBR) – Landa, Kwiatkowski
TEAM SUNWEB (GER) – Dumoulin, Barguil
TREK - SEGAFREDO (USA) – Mollema, Felline
UAE TEAM EMIRATES (UAE) – Atapuma, Polanc
ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI - SIDERMEC (ITA) – Bernal, Cattaneo
BARDIANI CSF (ITA) – Zardini, Ciccone
COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS (FRA) – Bonnafond, Mate
NIPPO - VINI FANTINI (ITA) – Cunego, Filosi
WILIER TRIESTINA - SELLE ITALIA (ITA) – Koshevoy, Busato
THE COURSE
The route starts in San Giuliano Milanese (Sesto Ulteriano) and rolls across the Po Valley along flat roads, all the way through the Vigevano and Lomellina plains, up to Casale Monferrato, where the race profile becomes wavier, with gentle climbs and descents that lead to the final circuit.
The route rolls past San Mauro Torinese and all along the Po River in Corso Casale, where it takes in the first climb to the Basilica of Superga. The road then drops down into Rivodora on a technical descent (diverting 600 metres before the finish) that leads back to San Mauro. Here the route goes up again, all the way to the finish, with gradients exceeding 10%. The fixed feed zone is in Casale Monferrato (km 91-94)
Final kilometres
The last 5km (to be covered twice, with the exception of the final 600m) start in Torino, in Corso Casale, at the foot of the climb that leads to the Basilica of Superga. The average gradient is 9.1%, with a mid-climb peak of 14% and long stretches with 10% gradients. There is a left-hand U-turn 600m before the finish that leads to a short 8.2% climb, with one last bend 50m before the finish, on 7m wide asphalt road.
