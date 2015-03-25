Big Names For The Milan-Torino

The world's oldest Classics race, with its first edition in 1876, will feature many of the world's best pro riders. Challenging last year's winner Miguel Angel Lopez will be many top names including Dumoulin, Barguil, Quintana, Aru, Uran, Pinot, Chaves, Zakarin Landa, Kwiatkowski, Kruijswijk, Roglic, Dan Martin and Alaphilippe.

Many of the top names in professional cycling will be at the start of the 98th edition of Milano-Torino – the oldest Classic bicycle race, having been first run in 1876. Organised by RCS Sport/La Gazzetta dello Sport, its last edition was won by Miguel Angel Lopez, who will be challenged by, among others, his teammate Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team), Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin and Tour de France mountains classification winner Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb), Giro runner-up Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team), Tour de France runner-up Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team), Milano-Sanremo winner Michal Kwiatkowski and his teammate Mikel Landa (Team Sky) and others including Esteban Chaves and Adam Yates (Orica - Scott), Steven Kruijswijk and Primoz Roglic (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo), Daniel Martin and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick - Step Floors), Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).The 19 teams (14 UCI WorldTeams and 5 UCI Professional Continental Teams) of eight riders who will participate in the 98th Milano-Torino are:AG2R LA MONDIALE (FRA) – Pozzovivo, GeniezASTANA PRO TEAM (KAZ) – Aru, LopezBAHRAIN - MERIDA (BRN) – Visconti, GasparottoCANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM (USA) – Uran, VillellaFDJ (FRA) – Pinot, RouxMOVISTAR TEAM (ESP) – Nairo Quintana, AmadorORICA - SCOTT (AUS) – Chaves, Adam YatesQUICK - STEP FLOORS (BEL) – Daniel Martin, AlaphilippeTEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN (SUI) – Zakarin, GoncalvesTEAM LOTTO NL - JUMBO (NED) – Kruijswijk, RoglicTEAM SKY (GBR) – Landa, KwiatkowskiTEAM SUNWEB (GER) – Dumoulin, BarguilTREK - SEGAFREDO (USA) – Mollema, FellineUAE TEAM EMIRATES (UAE) – Atapuma, PolancANDRONI GIOCATTOLI - SIDERMEC (ITA) – Bernal, CattaneoBARDIANI CSF (ITA) – Zardini, CicconeCOFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS (FRA) – Bonnafond, MateNIPPO - VINI FANTINI (ITA) – Cunego, FilosiWILIER TRIESTINA - SELLE ITALIA (ITA) – Koshevoy, Busato



THE COURSE

The route starts in San Giuliano Milanese (Sesto Ulteriano) and rolls across the Po Valley along flat roads, all the way through the Vigevano and Lomellina plains, up to Casale Monferrato, where the race profile becomes wavier, with gentle climbs and descents that lead to the final circuit.

The route rolls past San Mauro Torinese and all along the Po River in Corso Casale, where it takes in the first climb to the Basilica of Superga. The road then drops down into Rivodora on a technical descent (diverting 600 metres before the finish) that leads back to San Mauro. Here the route goes up again, all the way to the finish, with gradients exceeding 10%. The fixed feed zone is in Casale Monferrato (km 91-94)



Final kilometres

The last 5km (to be covered twice, with the exception of the final 600m) start in Torino, in Corso Casale, at the foot of the climb that leads to the Basilica of Superga. The average gradient is 9.1%, with a mid-climb peak of 14% and long stretches with 10% gradients. There is a left-hand U-turn 600m before the finish that leads to a short 8.2% climb, with one last bend 50m before the finish, on 7m wide asphalt road.